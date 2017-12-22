What are TDs' favourite Christmas songs?

Everyone has their own favourite Christmas song - but what about our country's representatives?

Newstalk Breakfast polled the country's TDs about their favourite festive music, and heard back from 63.

Two songs emerged as favourites, with ten deputies picking both Chris Rea's Driving Home For Christmas and perennial favourite Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues feat Kirsty MacColl.

Many TDs, however, had unique choices - including the Taoiseach, who was the only respondent to express his fondness for Chris de Burgh's A Spaceman Came Travelling.

You can see the full list of responses below, which artists ranging from Tom Waits to Run DMC represented among our politicians' festive favourites: