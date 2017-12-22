What are TDs' favourite Christmas songs?

Everyone has their own favourite Christmas song - but what about our country's representatives?
Newstalk Breakfast polled the country's TDs about their favourite festive music, and heard back from 63.
Two songs emerged as favourites, with ten deputies picking both Chris Rea's Driving Home For Christmas and perennial favourite Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues feat Kirsty MacColl.
Many TDs, however, had unique choices - including the Taoiseach, who was the only respondent to express his fondness for Chris de Burgh's A Spaceman Came Travelling.
You can see the full list of responses below, which artists ranging from Tom Waits to Run DMC represented among our politicians' festive favourites:
- Maria Bailey (Fine Gael, Dun Laoghaire): Chris Rea - Driving Home For Christmas
- Mick Barry (Solidarity, Cork North Central): Tom Waits - Christmas Card From A Hooker in Minneapolis
- Richard Boyd Barrett (People Before Profit Alliance, Dun Laoghaire): John Lennon - Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
- Colm Brophy (Fine Gael, Dublin South West): Run DMC - Christmas in Hollis
- Pat Buckley (Sinn Fein, Cork East): Bing Crosby - White Christmas
- Thomas Byrne (Fianna Fáil, Meath East): The Darkness - Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)
- Seán Canney (Independent, Galway East): Christmas 1915
- Ciarán Cannon (Fine Gael, Galway East): John Lennon - Happy Christmas, War is Over
- Shane Cassells (Fianna Fáil, Meath West): Greg Lake - I Believe in Father Christmas
- Jack Chambers (Fianna Fáil, Dublin West): The Pogues feat Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale Of New York
- Joan Collins (Independent, Dublin South Central): Geoff and Clare Muldaur - At the Christmas Ball
- Michael Collins (Independent, Cork South West): The Pogues Feat. Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale Of New York
- Marcella Corcoran Kennedy (Fine Gael, Offaly): Chris Rea - Driving Home For Christmas
- Seán Crowe (Sinn Féin, Dublin South West): The Snowman
- Michael D'Arcy (Fine Gael, Wexford): Chris Rea - Driving Home For Christmas
- Jim Daly (Fine Gael, Cork South West): John Lennon - Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
- Pat Deering (Fine Gael, Carlow-Kilkenny): Cliff Richard - Mistletoe and Wine
- Regina Doherty (Fine Gael, Meath East): David Bowie - Changes
- Stephen Donnelly (Fianna Fáil, Wicklow): The Pogues Feat. Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale Of New York
- Paschal Donohoe (Fine Gael, Dublin Central): Badly Drawn Boy - Donna and Blitzen
- Timmy Dooley (Fianna Fáil, Clare): The Pogues Feat. Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale Of New York
- Andrew Doyle (Fine Gael, Wicklow): Muds - Lonely This Christmas
- Alan Farrell (Fine Gael, Dublin Fingal): Bon Jovi - Please Come Home For Christmas
- Michael Fitzmaurice (Independent, Roscommon-Galway): The Pogues Feat. Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale Of New York
- Kathleen Funchion (Sinn Féin, Carlow-Kilkenny): Bing Crosby & David Bowie - Little Drummer Boy
- Michael Harty (Independent, Clare): Silent Night
- Michael Healy-Rae (Independent, Kerry): Nana Mouskouri - Bridge Over Troubled Waters
- Martin Heydon (Fine Gael, Kildare South): Picture This - This Christmas
- Alan Kelly (Labour, Tipperary): Chris Rea - Driving Home For Christmas
- Gino Kenny (People Before Profit Alliance, Dublin Mid West): John Lennon - Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
- John Lahart (Fianna Fáil, Dublin South West): Perry Como - Christmas Dream
- James Lawless (Fianna Fáil, Kildare North): Wham - Last Christmas
- Marc MacSharry, (Fianna Fáil, Sligo-Leitrim): Band Aid (The Original) - Do They Know It's Christmas?
- Catherine Martin (Green Party, Dublin Rathdown): Bing Crosby & David Bowie - Little Drummer Boy
- Micheál Martin (Fianna Fáil, Cork South Central): The Pogues Feat. Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale Of New York
- Helen McEntee (Fine Gael, Meath East): Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas
- Finian McGrath (Independent, Dublin Bay North): Chris Rea - Driving Home For Christmas
- John McGuinness (Fianna Fáil, Carlow-Kilkenny): Bruce Springsteen - Santa Claus is Coming To Town
- Joe McHugh (Fine Gael, Donegal): Bing Crosby - White Christmas
- Eoghan Murphy (Fine Gael, Dublin Bay South): Bing Crosby & David Bowie - Little Drummer Boy
- Catherine Murphy (Social Democrats, Kildare North): John Lennon - Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
- Dara Murphy (Fine Gael, Cork North Central): Chris Rea - Driving Home For Christmas
- Denis Naughten (Independent, Roscommon-Galway): The Pogues Feat. Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale Of New York
- Eoin Ó Broin (Sinn Féin, Dublin Mid West): Jona Lewis - Stop the Cavalry
- Jonathan O'Brien (Sinn Féin, Cork North Central): Chris Rea - Driving Home For Christmas
- Jim O'Callaghan (Fianna Fáil, Dublin Bay South): O Holy Night
- Kate O'Connell (Fine Gael, Dublin Bay South): O Holy Night
- Willie O'Dea (Fianna Fáil, Limerick City): Jona Lewis - Stop the Cavalry
- Patrick O'Donovan (Fine Gael, Limerick County): Bing Crosby - White Christmas
- Fergus O'Dowd (Fine Gael, Louth): The Holly She Bears A Berry
- Louise O'Reilly (Sinn Féin, Dublin Fingal): Andy Williams - Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season
- Maureen O'Sullivan (Independent, Dublin Central): Chris Rea - Driving Home For Christmas
- Jan O'Sullivan (Labour, Limerick City): Dean Martin - Let it Snow!
- Willie Penrose (Labour, Longford-Westmeath): O Holy Night
- Maurice Quinlivan (Sinn Féin, Limerick City): The Pogues Feat. Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale Of New York
- Noel Rock (Fine Gael, Dublin North): West Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree / The First Noel
- Seán Sherlock (Labour, Cork East): Bing Crosby & David Bowie - Little Drummer Boy
- Róisín Shortall (Social Democrats, Dublin North West): Chris Rea - Driving Home For Christmas
- Bríd Smith (People Before Profit Alliance, Dublin South Central): The Pogues Feat. Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale Of New York
- Brendan Smith (Fianna Fáil, Cavan-Monaghan): The Pogues Feat. Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale Of New York
- Peadar Tóbín (Sinn Féin, Meath West): Bing Crosby & David Bowie - Little Drummer Boy
- Robert Troy (Fianna Fáil, Longford-Westmeath): Chris Rea - Driving Home For Christmas
- Leo Varadkar (Fine Gael, Dublin West): Chris de Burgh - A Spaceman Came Travelling