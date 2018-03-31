West Tyrone by-election to replace Barry McElduff set for May 3rd

A Westminster by-election triggered by the resignation of Sinn Féin's Barry McElduff will be held on Thursday 3rd May.

He resigned his position in January amid controversy over a video he posted on Twitter.

The brief video showed him with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head, on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre.

He deleted the post soon after, claiming he did not realise the connection.

The massacre on January 5th 1976 saw a van carrying group of textile workers pulled over by men disguised as British soldiers.

The workers were lined up and asked their religion before the gunmen opened fire.

Ten men were killed.

Sinn Féin has announced 26-year-old solicitor Órfhlaith Begley will contest the seat for their party.

The date also coincides with local government elections in some parts of England.

British, EU and Commonwealth citizens are entitled to vote in UK local elections.