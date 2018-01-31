Wednesday's weather: Wind and snow-ice warnings in place for parts of country

Today

Cold, windy and very showery today; some winter sunshine in between showers too though.

The focus of the shower will be across the west and north through the first half of the day, with the odd wintry fall as well as the risk of thunder and hail.

Showers will become even heavier in turn later, merging to longer spells of rain, with the ongoing threat of thunder and hail.

Feeling raw with an added wind chill. Highest temperatures of only 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, in strong and gusty west to northwest winds; gales too along exposed coasts.

Tonight

Showery conditions will continue overnight - mainly affecting Atlantic counties, with the ongoing threat of thunder. Long clear spells too, especially across the midlands, south and east.

Rather windy for a time also, in fresh and gusty northwest breezes. Some frost in sheltered spots by dawn with the risk of icy patches.

Cold, with lowest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees.

Wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick (status yellow)

Westerly winds veering Northwest will reach at times 55-60 km/hr near coastal fringes. Warning valid until midnight.

Snow-ice Warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Louth and Leitrim (status yellow)

Risk of snow showers, especially over high ground, leading to accumulations up to 3cm. Warning valid until 3pm.