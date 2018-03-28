Wednesday's weather: Sunshine with some wintry showers, frost later

Today

Mostly cloudy early this morning with heavy showers in many areas.

Sunshine and showers through today, some of them wintry on high ground.

They will be heaviest and most frequent in the west. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees with mostly moderate westerly breezes.

Tonight

Early tonight, showers will become isolated and clear spells will develop.

Frost and some icy patches will develop as temperatures fall to between -1 and +2 degrees.

Later in the night a band of rain and sleet will spread from the southwest, with some snow flurries possible on high ground.