Wednesday's weather: Sunny spells with scattered showers; Afternoon temperatures 8C to 12C

Today

A wet and windy start this morning with rain extending quickly to all parts of the country, accompanied by strong southerly winds.

Brighter conditions will follow from the Atlantic bringing sunny spells and scattered showers during the morning and afternoon.

With the clearance, winds will veer south-westerly, easing in most areas, but remaining very windy in Atlantic coastal areas.

It will be mild with maximum temperatures of 8C to 12C.

Tonight

Tonight will be very cold, with a mixture of clear spells and scattered showers. The showers will be mostly rain at first but will turn wintry away from Atlantic coasts by morning.

Good clear intervals will develop in the east and south.

Minimum temperatures 0C to 3C Celsius. There will be frost with a risk of icy patches later in the night.