Wednesday's weather: Rain and wind warnings in place for Storm Georgina

Today

A windy day with strong and gusty southwest winds continuing. Heavy rain will clear the southeast this morning, with sunny spells and scattered showers following.

Some of the showers will be heavy.

Temperatures this afternoon will be between 6 and 8 degrees.

Tonight

There will be further showers tonight, some heavy and with a risk of hail and thunder, especially in the north of the country.

The showers will merge at times to give longer spells of rain overnight.

It will continue breezy with fresh to strong south to southwest winds.

Lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees.

National Weather Warnings

There is a status yellow wind warning for Ireland.

Southwest winds are expected to reach mean speeds of between 55 and 65 km/hr, gusting to 110 km/hr at times this evening and tonight.

Winds will be strongest in western and northwestern counties and along the southeast coast, and may briefly exceed these values.

While a status yellow rainfall warning is also in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.

Rainfall totals of 25 to 35mm are expected.