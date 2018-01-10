Wednesday's weather: Mostly dry day in many eastern areas, with some spells of rain elsewhere

Today

Any frost will soon clear this morning, but fog may linger into the afternoon in some parts of the north midlands.

Many eastern areas will have a mostly dry day with some sunshine. Showers or longer spells of rain will occur elsewhere, though, especially in southwest, where there is a risk of thunder and spot flooding.

Afternoon highs will range 3 or 4 degrees in the north to between 7 and 9 degrees in the south, all in light easterly or variable breezes.

Tonight

Rain will be persistent and heavy for a time in the west and southwest this evening and early tonight, with a risk of thunder and spot flooding, especially about south Munster, but the rain will clear overnight followed by clear spells.

Staying largely dry in the east and north with mist and fog patches forming in the light winds.

Overnight lows ranging from minus 2 to plus 3 degrees Celsius with frost and icy stretches.