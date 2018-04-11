Wednesday's weather: Misty and dull but predominantly dry; Highest temperatures 10C to 15C

Today

This morning will start off misty and dull, but it will be a predominantly dry day.

Some bright or sunny breaks will develop during the afternoon in light east to northeast breezes.

In the southwest a few showers will occur later in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures ranging from 10C in the east to 15C in the west, but perhaps a degree or two higher in the southwest, in any prolonged spells of sunshine.

Tonight

Showers may continue for a time in the southwest tonight with patchy drizzle and mist elsewhere.

Lowest temperatures between 6C and 8C degrees in light breezes.