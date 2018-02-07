Wednesday's weather: Cold with frost and ice becoming cloudy during the morning; Highest temperatures 5C to 9C

Today

It is cold this morning with frost and ice.

There will be some sunny breaks initially in the east but it will become cloudy in all areas during the morning. There will be patchy light rain spreading eastwards, leaving a cloudy and rather damp afternoon.

The rain may be preceded by sleet in eastern counties.

It will become milder in the west with afternoon temperatures ranging from 5C to 9C degrees.

However, it will stay cold further east with highest temperatures of just 3C to 5C degrees.

Winds will back south-westerly and increase moderate in strength.

Tonight

It will be cloudy and damp overnight with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Later it will become misty with areas of fog forming in parts.

There will be temperatures of just 2C or 3C degrees at first in eastern areas but rising to between 4C and 7C degrees in all areas after midnight.

Winds will be moderate to fresh south or southwest in direction