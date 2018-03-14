Wednesday's weather: Wind and rain warnings in effect for parts of country

Today

Wet and windy today. The rain will be very heavy and possibly thundery at times, in parts of Munster and south Leinster with some localized flooding.

The rain will turn more showery in the southwest by evening.

Top temperatures 8 to 11 degrees Celsius, in strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

Tonight

Rain will clear northeastwards tonight, but will persist in northern and northeastern counties through the night.

Becoming drier elsewhere with winds easing, but there will be some showers in the south.

Misty in places also. Overnight lows of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Wind Warning for Leinster, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford (status yellow)

Southeast winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 100km/h. Winds strongest along southern areas at first but gradually extending to all parts of Leinster by late morning and afternoon. Warning valid from 8am until 6pm.

Rainfall Warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford (status yellow)

Periods of heavy rain overnight and on Wednesday will lead to accumulations of 30 to 50mm generally, with some larger amounts on higher ground. Some localised flooding expected. Warning valid until midnight.

Rainfall Warning for Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary (status yellow)

Periods of heavy rain overnight and on Wednesday will lead to accumulations of 40 to 50mm generally, with some larger amounts on higher ground. Some localised flooding expected. Warning valid until 3pm.