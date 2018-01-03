Wednesday's weather: Warnings remain in the wake of Storm Eleanor

Today

Storm Eleanor will continue to bring extremely windy if not stormy conditions for a time today, with strong to gale force westerly winds and further severe/damaging gusts.

A combination of high tides and exceptionally high seas will result in coastal damage and further flooding.

The centre of the storm is moving out into the North Sea.

But squally heavy thundery downpours are likely, with the risk of local surface flooding inland.

Showers will become confined to the northwest later in the day and winds will moderate for a time then too.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Tonight

Showers in the north this evening, with rain moving up from the southwest, extending countrywide overnight.

Some falls of sleet are possible further north with frost and ice, whilst further south it turn mild for a time.

Cyclonic variable winds developing too, with the risk of strong to gale force winds developing. Lowest temperatures 1 to 8 degrees Celsius, coldest further north.

We have now issued an amber wind warning for #StormEleanor. Here's the latest forecast #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/cw8SY5eZRD — Met Office (@metoffice) January 2, 2018

National Weather Warnings

A status orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Westerly gale to storm winds, together with high tides and exceptionally high seas, will result in coastal damage and flooding. Damaging gusts are likely inland also.

While a status yellow wind warning remains for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Éireann says strong and very gusty westerly winds will continue into Wednesday - and further damaging gusts are possible.