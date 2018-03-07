Wednesday's weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers, some hail or sleet tonight

Today

Sunny spells and scattered passing showers will occur today, some of which will be heavy and possibly of hail, especially across the west and northwest.

Perhaps even some sleet on higher ground.

Driest conditions across the midlands and east with some good sunshine at times in these areas.

A little breezier than of late with moderate to fresh westerlies.

Rather cool too with highest temperatures ranging 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.

The ongoing snow melt will result in excess surface water.

Tonight

Very cold tonight, with clear spells and well scattered showers, a few of hail or sleet. Frost and icy patches too, with lowest temperatures ranging -2 to +2 degrees Celsius.



It will be coldest over Munster and Leinster.

Breezy along west and southwest coasts, with winds light to moderate southwesterly elsewhere.

National Weather Warnings

A status yellow snow-ice warning is in place for Leinster

Met Éireann says deep lying snow in places will continue to thaw, with the ongoing potential for localised flooding.