Wednesday's weather: Status Yellow snow and ice warning in place; Highest temperatures 3C to 7C

A Status Yellow Snow and Ice warning will remain in place for all counties until 9am this morning.

A separate Status Yellow wind warning is due to come into force at 6pm tonight and will remain in place until 2am tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow weather advisory for high or very high seas that has been in place since Monday will remain until 9am tomorrow. The advisory is for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick

Today

This morning there will be sunny spells and scattered showers, some may be of sleet in the north and east or snow on higher ground.

Fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds will gradually moderate through the day.

Later this afternoon heavy and persistent rain will push into Atlantic coastal counties in a strengthening south to southwest wind.

Winds will increase to gale force along southwest coasts later.

The rain will spread further inland during the evening and possibly turn to sleet or snow over Ulster and north Leinster.

It will be cold with afternoon temperatures of just 3C to 7C degrees.

Tonight



This evening and early tonight will become very windy as a spell of heavy rain spreads eastwards and clears to scattered showers later in the night.

However, rain in the north will turn to sleet and snow leading to significant accumulations of snow.

Westerly winds will be very strong with severe gusts over Leinster, Munster and parts of Connacht but, in the north, winds will be fresh to strong.

As the rain clears, the winds will moderate.

Lowest temperatures will be 0C to 4C degrees.