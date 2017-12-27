Wednesday's weather: Some showers and snow; lows of -3 tonight

Today

There will be spells of sunshine today with scattered wintry showers.

Some showers will be heavy, leading to accumulations of snow on mountains and at times to lower levels.

The showers will be most frequent in the north and west and down through the midlands.

They will become isolated in the evening.

Northwest winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty and temperatures will be between 3 and 5 degrees at best.

Tonight

Showers will become confined to the coasts of Ulster and north Connacht tonight and winds will ease.

Under clear skies fog will form, becoming dense in places.

Temperatures will be between zero and -3 degrees.