Wednesday's weather: Persistent rain across the east at first, but drier and brighter elsewhere

Information supplied by Met Éireann
Locally heavy and persistent rain across the east at first today with spot flooding.
Drier and brighter elsewhere with just well scattered showers - mainly across the northwest.
Good sunshine will gradually extend to most parts from the west - though possibly staying dull along the very east of Leinster.
A blustery day, in fresh to strong and gusty northerly winds. Feeling cool too, with maxima of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius, best values for southern counties.
Very cold tonight with calm and clear conditions. Frosty with the risk of ice patches.
Minima will widely fall back to range -4 to -1 degrees Celsius.