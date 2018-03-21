Wednesday's weather: Generally dry with sunny periods; Highest temperatures of 9C to 11C

Today

Early frost in eastern areas will clear soon this morning.

It will stay generally dry over the southern half of the country with a few sunny periods.

Further north it will be mainly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain, but amounts will be small.

Moderate southwest winds will be fresher in northern areas. Highest temperatures between 9C and 11C degrees.

Tonight

Dry tonight with a few clear spells and no significant frost.

Lowest temperatures of 2C to 5C degrees. Southwest winds will increase moderate to fresh.