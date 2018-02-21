Wednesday's weather: Mostly dry day with sunny spells

Today

Frost and any lingering mist and fog patches will clear this morning and it will be another dry day for most with sunny spells, with just the chance of a light shower later this afternoon.

Top temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate south to southeast breeze.

Tonight

Cloudy periods tonight will produce a few spots of light rain or drizzle, mainly in coastal counties of the east and south, with the risk extending elsewhere towards morning.

Clear intervals will occur also, allowing frost to form.

Minimum temperatures of zero to plus 4 degrees.

Light southeast to south breezes will increase moderate in the west and north towards dawn.