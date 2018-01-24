Weather warnings cancelled as Storm Georgina passes Ireland

Storm Georgina has passed over Ireland and Met Éireann has cancelled two weather warnings.

There was a status yellow wind warning for the entire country and a status yellow rainfall warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.

Both warnings have now been called off.

#StormGeorgina has been named by @MetEireann and will bring strong #winds across Ireland through the early hours of Wednesday. Yellow warnings are also in force across the UK, stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/tHIWD0n6yq — Met Office (@metoffice) January 23, 2018

Meanwhile hundreds customers remain without power.

More than 200 homes and businesses are without electricity in Talbots Inch, Co Kilkenny.

While 95 are without power in Deerpark in Co Tipperary.

People can check the latest repairs at ESB PowerCheck website.