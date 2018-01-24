Weather warnings cancelled as Storm Georgina passes Ireland

Hundreds of people were without power earlier

News
Weather warnings cancelled as Storm Georgina passes Ireland

Image via @metoffice on Twitter

Storm Georgina has passed over Ireland and Met Éireann has cancelled two weather warnings.

There was a status yellow wind warning for the entire country and a status yellow rainfall warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.

Both warnings have now been called off.

Meanwhile hundreds customers remain without power.

More than 200 homes and businesses are without electricity in Talbots Inch, Co Kilkenny.

While 95 are without power in Deerpark in Co Tipperary.

People can check the latest repairs at ESB PowerCheck website.


1 Related articles
Wednesday's weather: Rain and wind warnings in place for Storm Georgina

Wednesday's weather: Rain and wind warnings in place for Storm Georgina