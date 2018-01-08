"We won’t go crazy" - Small family syndicate picks up €38.9m EuroMillions cheque

A small family syndicate from Co Dublin picked up a cheque for €38.9 million today after winning the EuroMillions last month.

The ticket was bought at the Village Shop in Malahide shopping centre on the day of the December 29th draw.

A spokesperson for the family said it is amazing to think they are now secure for the rest of our lives - but added that the plan for the time being is to "take our time before we make any big changes".

He explained: "I checked my ticket as normal in a shop the morning after the draw. A message came up to contact the National Lottery. I knew then we had won. I was dizzy.

"We stayed in all day. There were lots of emotions. We kept looking at each other laughing and crying."

He added they would like to start their own business and maybe look at buying a new house later this year.

He suggested that a sun holiday to the Bahamas or the Maldives is also on the cards in May or June.

The spokesman added: "We won’t go crazy. We have no plans to move to the moon!

"What is great is that we can look after family and help make their lives easier also. That will give us great pleasure."