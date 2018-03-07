Water supply resuming following second night of restrictions

Water supply for is getting back to normal levels after a second night of restrictions.

The measures are mainly affecting the greater Dublin area.

There was a 12 hour reduction in pressure from 8.00pm on Tuesday to 6.00am Wednesday.

Irish Water says there were three major bursts in the North Docklands, Infirmary Road and Skerries wasting the equivalent of the daily water usage of Balbriggan - which has a population of about 25,000.

These have now been repaired.

In Donegal, repairs there mean 46,000 people on water restrictions have had normal service restored.

Other counties which also had significant numbers of people on no or restricted water included Kerry, Westmeath, Laois and Longford.

Irish Water says it recognises "that many of our water customers continue to face severe impacts from water interruption or restrictions".

But it says these are likely to continue "for a number of days".

23,000 without water

Irish Water says it is attempting to minimise the impact of these restrictions by confining them to nighttime hours where possible.

It claims it had to act to protect homes and businesses in Dublin and avoid widespread outages in the capital after a surge in demand over last weekend.

Hospitals on the network will be prioritised and have water diverted to them.

In all, just over 23,000 people are without water and an additional 39,000 have restricted supply due low levels in reservoirs.

"These numbers are subject to change as more bursts and repairs occur", Irish Water adds.



Those without water include 4,000 in Galway, 2,800 in Leitrim, 12,250 in Tipperary and 4,000 in Wexford.

Those on restricted supply include almost 14,000 in Leitrim, 2,200 in Cork, 7,800 in Galway, 150 in Kerry, 300 in Leixlip, 2,500 in Mayo and 12,500 in Meath.