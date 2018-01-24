WATCH: Greenpeace submarine footage shows never before seen Antarctic seafloor

Greenpeace has released stunning new video footage from an area of the Antarctic seafloor that had never been visited by humanity.

The footage shows a marine world carpeted with life - although the agency's marine biologists have warned that there are clear signs of the eco-system's vulnerability.

Greenpeace is on a voyage in the area to campaign for the establishment of a major new ocean sanctuary covering 1.8 million square kilometres.

The organisation has warned that the Antarctic Ocean and it s iconic creatures are under real threat from a warming climate and the expansion of industrial fishing.

Speaking as the new footage was released, Greenpeace marine biologist John Hocevar said he was amazed by the diversity of the marine-life.

"There were a lot of species of sponges, corals, sea squirts, a lot of different kinds of sea stars and their relatives, basket stars, feather stars," he said.

"It was just incredible how the whole bottom was carpeted with life. I really didn't expect it.

"I hope the work we're doing down here shows exactly why we need to protect this precious ecosystem.”

The campaign has already garnered international attention with Stranger Things star David Harbour launching a twitter campaign to convince Greenpeace to let him join the expedition and "dance with the penguins."

Hmm, if you get over 200k we’ll ask the Captain if you can join our expedition to the Antarctic and dance with the penguins. #StrangerThings have happened https://t.co/qT78aIcKOw pic.twitter.com/LmmLceE17J — Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) January 22, 2018

It took him only a few hours to smash his target of 200,000 re-tweet, with the chief mate of the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise offering the official invite:

Well, @DavidKHarbour, chief mate Fernando just made it official. Get your dancing shoes on, because you'll be heading to the Antarctic in no time.



The 'guins are here waiting for you.

🐧💙🐧 pic.twitter.com/0FSJedAG0m — Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) January 23, 2018

The three month Antarctic mission aims to highlight the urgent need for the creation of the world’s largest protected area to safeguard fragile Antarctic ecosystems.

Over 500,000 people have already backed the proposal which has been submitted by the EU and backed by the German Government.

It is due to be considered at the next meeting of the Antarctic Ocean Commission in October 2018.