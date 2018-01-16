WATCH: Family appeal for safe return of missing man Michael Cullen

The family of missing man Michael Cullen has made an emotional appeal for his return.

He has been reported missing from his home in the North Circular Road area of Belfast.

The 33-year-old was last in contact with his family last Tuesday, January 9th at around 2.00pm.

It is thought he could be in the Dublin area and gardaí are assisting the PSNI with the investigation.

Michael is 5"9 in height, with dark hair and also has a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a green jacket, dark-coloured trousers and Nike-type shoes.

His sister, Cathy, spoke alongside Detective Chief Inspector Gary Reid.