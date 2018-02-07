WATCH: Dáil briefly suspended after heated row about speaking time

Updated 17.45

The Dáil was suspended briefly this afternoon after a row over speaking time.

Fianna Fáil's Marc MacSharry took issue with Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae in the chamber, as TDs were questioning the Taoiseach on promised legislation.

The Dáil is trialing a new system where TDs need numbered cards in order to be allowed to speak on an issue.

Leas-Cheann Comhairle Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher suspended the Dáil after an outburst earlier.

Deputy MacSharry claimed: "We have 44 Deputies here but we have Kofi Annan McGrath and Ban Ki-moon Healy-Rae up every day..."

It prompted an angry response from both Healy Raes.

Here’s the Dáil dust up over speaking time between Marc MacSharry and the Healy Raes. Led to Ceann Comhairle suspending the session pic.twitter.com/UPkyYhqkwC — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) February 7, 2018

Speaking as the Dáil resumed after the five-minute suspension, Deputy Gallagher explained: "In relation to the cards, it's a pilot scheme until Easter, and then it will be reviewed.

"Today, the reason I had to suspend had nothing to do with cards - absolutely nothing. If there is a related question, it is custom and practice that it is taken - and it wasn't a question of me showing favour to anybody."

Additional reporting by Stephen McNeice