WATCH: Housing Agency chair Conor Skehan defends his 'gaming the system' comments

The Chair of the Housing Agency has launched an impassioned defence of his comments on homeless people attempting to ‘game the system.’

Conor Skehan is appearing before the Oireachtas Housing Committee following a string of comments about homelessness.

Mr Skehan came under fire earlier this month after he warned that some people may be ‘gaming the system’ by declaring themselves homeless in order to jump the housing lists.

Defending those comments this afternoon, he said a number of experts believe it may be happening and that it needs to be examined:

“People may be doing this,” he said. “If it is happening, it should be investigated.”

“They are the actual words [I used] and, I know you are a busy committee, I am not going to be tedious enough to re-read the article out to you, but I think it is extremely important that we understand that that is the context.”

He warned the Committee that the does not “deal in views” adding “these are facts; I am here to report facts.”

“These are facts. These are facts as reported by extremely reputable commentators on this issue who are saying exactly the same thing word for word.”

The decision to reappoint Mr Skehan to his position as chair of the agency until a suitable replacement is appointed has been the subject of much criticism from opposition parties.

He has previously faced criticism for his comments in October last year when he suggested Ireland’s housing crisis is “completely normal.”

Speaking at the Urban Land Institute conference he said “every country in Europe” has the same issues in terms of affordability of housing and homelessness.

Ahead of this afternoon’s hearing Sinn Fein’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said there is “no evidence” to support Mr Skehan’s ‘gaming the system’ claim, warning that the comments caused “real, real hurt among homeless families.”

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has also said there is no evidence to support the claim.

Mr Skehan however, has urged the Government to “look harder.”

He told the committee he believes it is happening, albeit at a lower level:

“In the matter of no evidence, you are absolutely correct in saying that the Department and the Minister said they had no evidence of it.

“Our advice back to the minister is the ‘Elephant and the Ant’ one.

“Look harder minister.

“That is our job; to give independent, objective advice and to tell people things they do not want to hear.

“I say things that [the minister] may not agree with or like; that is my job; to call the shots as I see them.

“End of.”

