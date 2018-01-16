WATCH: Firefighter catches child thrown from burning building

A group of firefighters in the US have been praised for their quick thinking and bravery after helmet camera footage from a blazing apartment fire was released online.

The video was posted by the DeKalb County firefighters’ union in Atlanta, Georgia.

The footage shows Fire Captain Scott Stroup, a third generation firefighter for the Decatur County Fire and Rescue (DCFR) service, catching a child after she was dropped from a third floor balcony.

Video: DeKalb County firefighters’ Union/Facebook

Reports from the scene indicate that the heat from the fire was so intense that the child’s father was forced to drop her from the top of the ladder into the Captain Stroup’s arms.

Captain Stroup can then be seen carrying the crying child away from the burning building, before collapsing onto his knees.

The fire at the Avondale Forest Apartments in Decatur, Georgia displaced about 80 people.

The firefighter’s union has said that a dozen residents – including eight children - were rescued from the building, adding that “several lifesaving grabs were made that night.”

CBC News reports that Fire Captain Eric Jackson told reporters that emergency services were “catching babies like footballs.”

"There were adults that were on the balcony that were dropping their babies right into our arms,” he said.

“We had a couple firefighters catching babies, so it was just really incredible."

The incident occurred on January 3rd. Approximately 12 people were treated for injuries – mostly related to smoke inhalation.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.