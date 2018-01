It's the season of parties and probably getting ourselves a little worn out. Too much shopping, partying, busier times in work for some, it's easy to find yourself in need of a little pick-me-up for many reasons!

So, we have a healthy hangover cure smoothie that promises to liven you up without too much hassle.

All you need to get started is:

1 kiwi

1/2 tomato

1 banana

1 cup of coconut water

A handful of spinach

And a blender, of course!

Enjoy!!