WATCH: Dáil briefly suspended after heated row about speaking time

The Leas-Cheann Comhairle called the suspension amid a dispute between Marc MacSharry and the Healy Raes

Fianna Fáil's Marc MacSharry. Image: Oireachtas TV

The Dáil was suspended briefly this afternoon after a row over speaking time.

Fianna Fáil's Marc MacSharry took issue with Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae in the chamber, as TDs were questioning the Taoiseach on promised legislation.

The Dáil is trialing a new system where TDs need numbered cards in order to be allowed to speak on an issue.

Leas-Cheann Comhairle Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher suspended the Dáil after this outburst earlier:

Speaking as the Dáil resumed after the five-minute suspension, Deputy Gallagher explained: "In relation to the cards, it's a pilot scheme until Easter, and then it will be reviewed.

"Today, the reason I had to suspend had nothing to do with cards - absolutely nothing. If there is a related question, it is custom and practice that it is taken - and it wasn't a question of me showing favour to anybody."

Additional reporting by Stephen McNeice


