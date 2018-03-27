WATCH: Company to offer on-demand shooting star displays anywhere on Earth

We will soon be able to order up our very own display of shooting stars - on demand anywhere on Earth.

Japanese company Astro Live Experiences (ALE) plans to launch its first tailored meteor shower by 2020.

It says the service will be available to anyone who wants it - for the right price.

Dubbed 'Sky Canvas' the company says project will use space as its stage to "bring people all over the world together to witness an unprecedented, collective experience."

Shooting stars occur when miniature dust particles from space burn up on entry into the earth's atmosphere.

ALE aims to recreate the phenomenon by launching two micro-satellites filled with 'star-pellets' into orbit.

After the satellites release the pellets, they will travel around one-third of the way around the planet before burning up on re-entry around 60km above the earth.

Sky Canvas concept art. Image: Astro Live Experiences

The company says the spectacular lightshow can be aimed at anywhere on Earth - and will be viewable in an area of around 200km in diameter during the evening hours.

It has yet to put a price-tag on the night-sky spectacle.

The first show was originally set for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - however it is now scheduled for Spring 2020.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has already approved the project, with the first satellite due for launch in December.

The company hopes to launch larger satellites in the future.

The launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 PAZ mission, which carried two of the company's Starlink broadband demonstration satellites into orbit, 22-02-2018. Image: SpaceX/Flickr

The project is causing some concern however, among astronomers and space scientists.

The satellites will have to remain in low-Earth orbit which is leading to fears over space debris.

With a host a satellite launches planned for that altitude by private companies such as SpaceX, there are fears the star pellets could collide with any of the thousands of satellites that will inhabit a similar orbit.

Elon Musk aims to put 7,500 new broadband internet satellites into orbit around 340km above earth to provide reliable internet coverage around the globe.

ALE has pledged to keep its satellites below 400km altitude in order to avoid collisions with major satellites.

The company has played down the fears, insisting it will be able to avoid potential collisions and pledging to consult with space companies and agencies to "make this work for everyone."

On its website, it said the project will also gather valuable scientific data from an orbit that is currently under-researched.

It said the data could be used to predict the path of satellites and artificial objects as they re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere which could eventually help with the disposal of space debris.