Virgin buys landmark hotel in Las Vegas

Richard Branson's Virgin group has announced it has bought a landmark casino hotel in Las Vegas.

It has purchased the Hard Rock Hotel, which is located just off the famous Las Vegas Strip.

In a statement, Mr Branson said: "When I’ve come to Vegas over the years my favourite casino has been the Hard Rock.

"It’s great to walk around and see memorabilia of Johnny Rotten, the Rolling Stones, Bowie and other Virgin bands plastered on the walls.

One of the suites in the Hard Rock Hotel | Image: hardrockhotel.com

"It’s got delightful and dedicated people working there and it has beautiful outdoor swimming pool areas and beautiful rooms but through lack of investment it’s slightly tired.

"So I’m really proud today to announce Virgin Hotels has bought the Hard Rock Hotel and we’ll be bringing it back to its old glory again under the Virgin brand."

Image: Virgin Hotels

The price for the hotel has not been disclosed.

Virgin opened its first hotel in Chicago back in 2015.

Among the amenities at its Chicago offering are free wifi and yoga mats, minibars stocked with shop-priced items and bathrooms with the right lighting for putting on make-up.

It also has plans for other hotels in New York, Edinburgh, Washington DC, San Francisco, New Orleans and Dallas.

Image: Virgin Hotels

The Virgin Atlantic airline has flown to Vegas for years, while the Virgin Hyperloop One test site is also close to the Hard Rock.

Virgin Media also owns TV3, having bought the broadcaster for €80m back in 2015.