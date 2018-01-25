Varadkar to emphasise Irish commitment to the EU at World Economic Forum

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to outline Ireland's continuing commitment to the European Union at the World Economic Forum in Davos later.

Along with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, he will present Ireland's strengths to potential investors, and show the country's determination to secure a favourable outcome in the Brexit negotiations.

He is also set to highlight Ireland's desire to play a leading role in the ongoing debate on the future of Europe.

His programme includes meetings with leaders of multi-national high-tech, pharmaceutical and financial services firms.

Both the Taoiseach and Minister Donohoe will participate in an event organised by IDA Ireland for senior executives of major international companies.

The Taoiseach will also take part in events focused on international developments - including peace and security, poverty and inequality.

He will participate in a live panel debate, during which he will outline Ireland's commitment to the European Union.

"An island at the centre of the world"

Minister Donohoe will also attend a number of forum events and will participate in a high-level panel on international tax issues.

He will have a number of political and business-related meetings, including with the EU's chief negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier.

Ahead of his first visit to the annual gathering, Mr Varadkar said: "This is an excellent opportunity to meet some of the world's leading decision-makers, and highlight Ireland as a highly attractive location for trade and investment.

"I will emphasise our strong support for the United Nations, our continuing commitment to the EU, and the importance of building a close and constructive future relationship between the EU and the UK.

"I will speak about Ireland's place as an island at the centre of the world, at the heart of the European home which we helped to build, and I will particularly emphasise our desire to lead the Future of Europe debate."

The forum was established in 1971 and engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

The theme of this year's meeting is 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.

Other speakers include Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron and Irish founder of 'Minnie Mélange' Sinéad Burke.