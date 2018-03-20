Varadkar meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he had a "great meeting" with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

The two leaders talked about Brexit, the Irish border and an upcoming European Union Council meeting.

Great meeting with Angela Merkel in Berlin. We talked about #brexit, Irish border, and this week’s @EUCouncil meeting pic.twitter.com/MCgeKnfDeo — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 20, 2018

Mr Varadkar travelled to the German capital for the meeting following his St Patrick's Day visits to the United States.

Discussions also focused on trade, the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU) and digital taxation - as well as their approach to the future of the European Union.

Germany is Ireland's second largest source of inward investment, third largest source of tourists, fourth largest overall trading partner and fifth largest food export market.

Mrs Merkel was formally re-elected to her position of chancellor for the fourth time last week by the Bundestag.

This followed lengthy coalition negotiations after federal elections there last September.

Speaking ahead of the bilateral talks, Mr Varadkar said: "I look forward to my first visit to Berlin as Taoiseach, and to congratulating the chancellor on her re-election.

"We have a lot of work to do together, both bilaterally and within our shared European Union."

The meeting also comes a day after the EU and the UK agreed that the backstop for the Irish border, agreed in December, must be made legally operative in the withdrawal agreement, to apply unless and until an alternative solution is agreed.

Mr Varadkar and his counterparts will decide on Friday if enough progress has been made to move on to the issue of the future relationship in the Brexit negotiations.