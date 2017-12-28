Vanity Fair apologises over Hillary Clinton New Year's resolution video

The 'Six New Year's Resolutions for Hillary Clinton' has generated thousands of shares online
Vanity Fair has issued an apology over a video it posted which suggested Hillary Clinton should take up knitting in the New Year.
The video, entitled Six New Year's Resolutions for Hillary Clinton suggest Mrs Clinton should take up "literally anything that will keep you from running again."
The video has generated thousands of retweets and comments since it was posted on 23rd December.
It was uploaded to Twitter with the caption "maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018" and showed Vanity Fair editors drinking champagne and making suggestions about what the defeated presidential candidate should do next year.
The suggestions include:
Actress Patricia Arquette responded: "Hey STOP TELLING WOMEN WHAT THE F*** THEY SHOULD DO OR CAN DO. Get over your mommy issues."
Another Twitter user said: "This is disrespectful and disappointing, ultimately representative of the god-awful reporting that helped Trump secure his win. Cheers to you, @VanityFair."
But others found the video less offensive.
One person wrote: "I'm pretty sure this is meant to be a lighthearted, wry reflection on her presidential campaign. It's not exactly an incendiary hit-piece."
While another said: "Loved this! Gotta repost on my Facebook page to irk those who are still stuck on November 8, 2016. Um, by the way, can I put my order in for a knitted pair of socks, Hillary!"
The publication later apologised for the video, but did not take it down.
"It was an attempt at humour and we regret that it missed the mark," Beth Kseniak, a spokeswoman for Vanity Fair said.