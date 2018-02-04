US police foil 'plot to kidnap' singer Lana Del Rey

Police in the US say they have foiled an alleged plot to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey, after a man armed with a knife was arrested outside a venue where she later performed.

Michael Hunt was detained after officers received a tip-off about a "credible" threat before the US star's show in Orlando on Friday.

The 43-year-old suspect faces charges of aggravated stalking with a credible threat and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.

An Orlando Police spokesman said: "When he was taken into custody, Hunt was in possession of tickets to the Lana Del Rey performance and a knife.

"At no time was he able to make contact with (Del Rey)."

Hunt, who is in custody, was arrested a couple of hundred feet from the Amway Centre where 8,000 fans were expected to attend, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Officers had received a tip-off from a caller who said Hunt had shared "cryptic and threatening" social media posts about Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant, the newspaper reported.

A police spokesman said: "On Friday, Orlando Police Department determined this was a credible threat and worked swiftly to ensure the safety of everyone involved and of everyone who attended the show.

"We rely on the community to call in anything suspicious. If it weren’t for that tip, authorities might have been unaware of the threat posed."

Del Rey thanked fans who attended her Orlando gig for "keeping the energy high".

Hunt, of Riverview, Florida, is being held at Orange County Jail, police said.