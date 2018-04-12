UK Cabinet to discuss military action in Syria

The UN Security Council is due to meet behind closed doors today to discuss the threat of military action against Syria today.

It comes after a chemical weapons attack on the rebel-held city of Douma at the weekend, which killed some 70 people and injured up to 500 more.

Tensions increased further yesterday after US President Donald Trump warned Russia to “get ready” for a missile strike in the war-torn country.

Last night however, the White House said the president was still assessing the American response – with all options remaining on the table.

Moscow and the Syrian regime deny that the gas attack took place or that either regime was involved.

'War Cabinet'

The British Prime Minister Theresa May has called emergency meeting of her cabinet amid reports she is ready to give the green light for the UK to join any military action.

French President Emanuel Macron has called for a “strong, united and resolute” response.

Russia has threatened to respond firmly to any military action against the Syrian Government.

The country’s president has Vladimir Putin has called for a calming of tensions.

“The situation in the world is getting more chaotic,” he said.

“Nevertheless, we hope that common sense will prevail and international relations will become constructive; the whole of the world system will become stable and predictable.”

Mr Putin has also talked to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him not to take action to destabilise Syria and threaten its security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Kremlin in Moscow, 11-04-2018. Image: Sergei Ilnitsly/AP/Press Association Images

Military action

Mrs May is expected to ask her cabinet to approve a form of British participation in action led by France and the US, aimed at Syrian President Bashar al Assad's chemical weapons infrastructure.

It appears the British Parliament will not be consulted ahead of the UK action - which could potentially start within hours of Cabinet approval.

That would prove controversial, after opposition parties demanded the Government respects a recent convention that the House of Commons approves UK military intervention.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday that MPs "should always be given a say on military action."

"That's a case that I've made going back many, many years in Parliament," he added.

"Obviously the situation is very serious, obviously there has to be, now, a demand for a political process to end the war in Syria.

"We cannot risk an escalation even further than it's gone already."

Military strike

US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, 11-04-2018. Image: Chris Kleponis/DPA/PA Images

Meanwhile, US defence secretary James Mattis has said the country’s military stands ready to provide President Trump with options for striking Syria.

He said the US is still assessing intelligence relating to Syrian President Bashar al Assad's involvement in the attack.

He said the US military was ready to provide the President with military options, if appropriate and at the President's request.

With reporting from IRN ...