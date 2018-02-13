Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder following death of baby

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a six-week-old boy in Southampton, police have said.

Officers and paramedics were called to Defender Road in the city at 5:05am on Sunday following reports that a child was in need of medical attention.

The baby was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he later died.

An 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the death and remain in custody for questioning, a spokesman for Hampshire Police confirmed.

"Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing," the spokesman added.

Both suspects are from Southampton.