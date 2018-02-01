Two students injured in shooting at US middle school

Two students have been injured in a shooting at a Los Angeles middle school.

The Los Angeles School Police Department (LAPD) said the students were shot at the Sal Castro Middle School in Westlake District.

A 15-year-old boy has been taken to a local trauma centre in critical condition with a gun shot wound to the head.

A 15-year-old girl is in what is described as a fair condition with a gun shot wound to the wrist, according to the LAFD.

#LAPD 15yr old boy was shot in the head, he is in stable but critical condition. 15yr girl shot in the wrist, she is in fair condition. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 1, 2018

Two other children and an adult ranging in age from 11 to 30-years-old are being treated for minor cuts and scrapes.

The Associated Press is reporting that the students were shot in their classroom.

A female student suspect is in custody. A weapon has has also been recovered.

The school is located to the west of downtown Los Angeles. Around 50 fired department personnel have been assigned to the incident.

Earlier the school was put on lockdown with Police are advising residents to avoid the area.