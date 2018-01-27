Two people killed in separate road crashes in Louth and Donegal

Two people have been killed in separate crashes in Counties Louth and Donegal.

A man in his 30s was killed in County Louth in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí said the car he was driving left the road and struck a pole on the N2 near Ardee at around 1am.

His body has been removed to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Separately a cyclist in his 40s has died after being involved in a collision with a car at around 4pm yesterday.

The collision happened on the R257 at Ards Beg in Gortahork.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to Letterkenny General Hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Gardaí at Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.