Two people arrested over allegations of child sex abuse in Co Down

The man and woman were arrested on Tuesday

News
Picture by: Paul Faith/PA Archive/PA Images

The PSNI say two people have been arrested as part of an investigation into allegations of historical child sex abuse in Co Down.

Officers from PSNI's Public Protection Branch arrested a 58-year-old man from Belfast and 39-year-old woman from Downpatrick on Tuesday.

This is in relation to an investigation into allegations of serious historical child sexual abuse in the Co Down area.

They have been taken to Antrim police station to assist police with their enquiries.



