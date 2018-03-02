Two more arrests made in connection with deadly Leicester explosion

Two more men have arrested in connection with a deadly explosion in Leicester in England, bringing the total number of arrests to five.

Five people died following the blast on Sunday evening, while another five people were taken to hospital.

A mini supermarket and a two-storey flat above were destroyed, and the explosion also sparked a "significant and intense" fire.

Today, Leicestershire Police said two men in their 30s - both from East Anglia - have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause an explosion.

Three men, who were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter earlier this week, remain in custody.

Police have yet to comment on the suspected cause of the explosion, although have said there is no evidence that it is linked to terrorism.

In a statement, police said: "In the interests of the ongoing investigation, and out of respect for the families of those missing feared dead, and those who were injured in the explosion and fire, we request that the media and public resist speculating about the identities of those arrested, the circumstances that may have led to their arrest and the cause of the explosion."

A specialist police operation is continuing at the scene, which is expected to remain sealed off for several days.