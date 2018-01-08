Two minor injuries reported following fire on roof of Trump Tower in New York

A fire that broke out on the roof of Trump Tower in New York has been contained, firefighters have said.

Two people are said to have received minor injuries.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Manhattan at around 7am local time, with reports suggesting the blaze was likely caused by an electrical fault.

Video footage shared on social media smoke billowing from the top of the 58-storey building.

NEW DETAILS: Fire at Trump Tower started in a ventilation shaft used for heating and air conditioning.Officials say the fire is now under control and two people were hurt. pic.twitter.com/d8PGbmYbNN — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2018

Officials stressed there was no blaze within the building itself.

A New York Fire Department spokesperson explained: "We had one minor injury to a firefighter - some debris fell on him.

"We had one engineer that got up there with a fire extinguisher and breathed in some of the smoke. He's refused medical treatment. That's all we have - two minor injuries."

Trump Tower is located in Midtown Manhattan, and was completed in 1983.

The building served as Donald Trump's primary residence and workplace before he took up residence in the White House last year.