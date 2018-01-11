Two men to be sentenced over possession of weapons arsenal in Dublin

Two men will be sentenced later this month for the possession of guns in suspicious circumstances in West Dublin.

The Special Criminal Court heard 15 guns were found in a unit which had been made look like a legitimate business.

The searches were carried out as part of a garda surveillance operation in West Dublin.

Gardaí moved in on a unit in the Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole on the 24th of January last year.

Guns and ammunition confiscated in Rathcoole in Dublin. Image: An Garda Síochána

There they found nine revolvers, four pistols, a sub machine gun, an assault rifle, ten magazines and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Four of the guns were loaded and ready for imminent use a detective inspector said.

The three Judges at the Special Criminal Court were told an elaborate process had been undertaken to make the unit look like a legitimate business from the UK.

45-year-old Jonathan Harding of McNeill Court in Sallins, Co Kildare and 33-year-old James Walsh from Neilstown Drive, Clondalkin in Dublin have both pleaded guilty to the possession of firearms in suspicious circumstances.

They will be sentenced at the end of the month.