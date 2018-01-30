Two men jailed after pleading guilty to possession of guns

Two men have been jailed after pleading guilty to the possession of guns in suspicious circumstances.

15 guns - described by a Judge as a lethal arsenal - were found in an industrial unit at the Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole, Dublin.

Nine revolvers, four pistols, a sub machine gun, an assault rifle, ten magazines and over one thousand rounds of ammunition were seized in this haul in January 2017.

The Special Criminal Court was told four of the guns were loaded and ready for imminent use.

Judge Tony Hunt said the find represented an enormous potential for death and destruction - describing it as a lethal arsenal.

He noted that neither of the men could be categorised as organisers in the deadly enterprise.

But he said this type of organisation depends in a significant way on the activities of the accused men in this case – saying it was a cancerous growth in our society.

45-year-old Jonathan Harding of McNeill Court in Sallins, Co Kildare was sentenced to 10 years in jail with one suspended.

33-year-old James Walsh from Neilstown Drive, Clondalkin in Dublin was sentenced to nine years with one suspended.