Two men arrested under the Terrorism Act in County Armagh

Two men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act in County Armagh.

Detectives from the PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the men, aged 29 and 48, in the Lurgan area at around 10pm last night.

PSNI Detective Inspector Fitzpatrick said the men were arrested in relation to serious crime after their vehicle was searched.

A number of items were seized for further examination following the search.

Both men are still being questions in the PSNI Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.