Two men arrested in Dublin in connection with Limerick burglaries

Two men have been arrested in Dublin in connection with the investigation into a number of burglaries in the Limerick area in recent months.

Several searches were carried out by gardaí from Limerick, assisted by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Armed Support Unit and detectives from Tallaght.

Two men - aged in their 60s and 20s - were arrested.

They are being held in Roxoboro Road Garda Station and Bruff Garda Station in Limerick.

Gardaí say their investigations are continuing.

Today's searches came as part of Operation Thor, the Garda operation targeting organised crime gangs.