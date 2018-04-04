Two men arrested in connection with assault on Laois GAA player

Two men have been arrested by gardaí investigating an attack on a Laois GAA star.

Inter-county footballer Daniel O'Reilly remains in a serious condition in hospital following the 'serious assault' in Carlow town in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident happened at the Potato Market at around 1am.

Mr O'Reilly is said to have sustained serious head injuries during an altercation involving a number of people.

Two men - both aged in their 20s - were arrested yesterday in connection with the investigation.

They are being held at Kilkenny and Thomastown Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí say their investigations are continuing.

Anybody who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact gardaí in Carlow on 059-913-6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.