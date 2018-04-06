Two men arrested for drug trafficking offences after cocaine seized

Two men have been arrested after cocaine was seized in Kilkenny.

The drugs, discovered on Thursday, have been valued at €50,000.

It was part of ongoing investigations by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, targeting serious criminal activity.

Two vehicles were stopped in Kilkenny city at around 7.30pm.

Cocaine with a value of €50,000 was seized and two men, both aged in their late 30s, were arrested for drug trafficking offences.

One of the men is from Kilkenny and the other from Dublin.

Gardaí say follow up searches were conducted at addresses in Kilkenny and Dublin, with the assistance of the Kilkenny Divisional Drug Unit.



Both men have been detained at Kilkenny garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.