Tuesday's weather: Warnings in place as Storm Eleanor approaches

Today

The heavy rain should soon clear, then sunny spells and showers for much of the morning, with just fresh southwest winds.

However, heavy locally thundery rain will extend from the Atlantic during the afternoon, with some spot flooding.

Turning stormy later also.

Strong to gale force and blustery southwest winds will develop later this afternoon over Munster and Leinster, veering westerly this evening, associated with Storm Eleanor, giving some damaging gusts and also high seas on Atlantic coasts. Top temperatures 8 to 13 C.

Tonight

Extremely windy and blustery in all areas overnight, with the strongest of the winds early tonight along the east coast, but in Atlantic coastal counties later, where seas will continue very high.

Some damage and coastal flooding possible. Squally showers also, with some hail and thunder in places. Lowest temperatures 3 to 7 C.

National weather warnings

There is a status orange wind warning for Munster, Leinster and south Galway.

Storm Eleanor will move in off the Atlantic later this afternoon and will move very quickly across the country this evening.

Southwest to west winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h, are expected.

There will be very high seas along Atlantic coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding also.

While a status yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country.

Met Éireann says southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds 55 to 65 km/h, gusting 90 to 110 km/h.

They will develop later this afternoon and evening and will continue overnight and through Wednesday.

This as result of Storm Eleanor. A period of stronger winds are expected for a short time later today and this evening.