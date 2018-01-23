Tuesday's weather: Rain to become heavy later, with a wind warning in place

Today

Rain will be heavy and persistent for a time this morning across many western counties but the rain will be more broken and scattered in the east.

By the afternoon the skies will have brightened and apart from scattered showers the weather will be generally dry.

Highs today of 10 or 11 degrees in blustery south to southwest winds.

Tonight

Windy and gusty tonight with more severe gusts across western and northern counties.

Rain will become widespread again during the night with the rain turning to showers later.

Southerly winds will become more southwesterly in direction later.

Lows of 4 to 6 degrees.

National Weather Warnings

There is status yellow wind warning in place for the country.

Southwest winds are expected to reach mean speeds of between 55 and 65 km/hr, gusting to 110 km/hr at times on Tuesday night.