Tuesday's weather: Persistent rain to spread across country

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning with some patchy mist or drizzle in places.

Persistent rain will develop in the west, spreading over Munster and Connacht by noon, and to remaining areas through the afternoon and evening.

It will be heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with moderate southeast winds.

Tonight

Rain will clear northeastwards early tonight. Most places will be dry with clear spells.

There'll be some showers near western coasts and outbreaks of rain will develop in the southwest towards morning.

Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with frost and some icy patches developing.