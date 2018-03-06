Tuesday's weather: Fog and frost set to clear, but warning remains for Leinster

Information supplied by Met Éireann
Today
Fog and any frost and ice will clear this morning to leave a predominantly cloudy day, with a scattering of showers.
During the afternoon the showers will become heavier and more frequent, though the east will remain mainly dry.
Afternoon temperatures will range from 5 to 8 degrees and winds will be light, variable in direction at first, becoming light to moderate westerly later.
Snow-melt will continue, leading to an accumulation of surface water.
Tonight
Scattered showers with clear spells tonight, some wintry on high ground.
Lowest temperatures between -1 and +2 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.
National Weather Warning
A status orange snow-ice warning is in place for Leinster.
There is deep lying snow remaining in places, with a continuing potential for localised flooding due to the thaw.
There is frost and icy conditions.